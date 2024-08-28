Acala Token (ACA) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $65.92 million and $5.19 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,232.20 or 0.99868600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012374 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

