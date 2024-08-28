Access Investment Management LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $166.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $392.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.