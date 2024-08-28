ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,751,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of ACCO Brands worth $27,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,390,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in ACCO Brands by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,430,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 1,802,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 76,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 504,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $528.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

