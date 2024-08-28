ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,200 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $29,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $52,311.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,128 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $125,994.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,390 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $34,569.30.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $77,569.53.

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $117,038.22.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $32,528.65.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $2,485.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $115,247.44.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $65,558.80.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $375,286.56.

NYSE:ACR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 10,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,480. The company has a market cap of $125.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.04. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 100.49, a current ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACR. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

