ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.79

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 659651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.54.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $161,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 467,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,972,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,731,755 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ACV Auctions by 47.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACV Auctions by 217.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 952,929 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,016,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 45.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 552,719 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

