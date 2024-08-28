Addison Capital Co Invests $271,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,348,000 after acquiring an additional 613,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $563.75. 1,448,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,296. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $550.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

