Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) & Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Critical Comparison

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -170.85% -150.00% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -121.57% -266.02% -41.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.12 million N/A N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $481.30 million 9.95 -$606.64 million ($8.03) -7.18

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

16.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Adial Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adial Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 1 13 0 2.93

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $87.43, indicating a potential upside of 51.73%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Adial Pharmaceuticals.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company also focuses on developing drug candidates for non-opioid pain reduction and other diseases and disorders. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company's products candidatures include DTX401, an adeno-associated virus 8 (AAV8) gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia; DTX301, an AAV8 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase; UX143, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide for the treatment of Angelman syndrome; UX111, an AAV9 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A, or MPS IIIA, a rare lysosomal storage disease; UX701, for the treatment of Wilson disease; and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; REGENXBIO Inc.; Bayer Healthcare LLC; GeneTx; Mereo; University of Pennsylvania; Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.; Solid Biosciences Inc.; Regeneron; Abeona; and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

