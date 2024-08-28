Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Cut by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.8% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,468,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,476. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $248.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

