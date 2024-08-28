Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,961,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.36. 33,796,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,414,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $236.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

