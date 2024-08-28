AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DWUS traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. 1,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

