AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Several analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,601. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock opened at $177.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.54. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $93.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

