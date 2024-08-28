AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up to $177.76

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.76, but opened at $199.40. AeroVironment shares last traded at $206.30, with a volume of 387,811 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.54.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $1,850,601. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

