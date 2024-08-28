Aevo (AEVO) Price Hits $0.34

Aevo (AEVO) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Aevo has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $286.34 million and approximately $36.06 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 869,534,649.3535935 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.34462836 USD and is down -10.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $34,057,162.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

