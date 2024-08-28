Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $31.46

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $32.46. Affirm shares last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 1,290,737 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 3.45.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Affirm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Affirm by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $45,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

