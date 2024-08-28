Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 830.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $197,820,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320,867 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $12,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.83. 1,397,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,533. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $109.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

