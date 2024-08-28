Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 567,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

