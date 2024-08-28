Agape ATP Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 30th (NASDAQ:ATPC)

Shares of Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 29th.

Agape ATP Trading Down 29.5 %

Shares of Agape ATP stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,776. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Agape ATP has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative return on equity of 102.90% and a negative net margin of 173.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.