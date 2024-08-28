AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces $0.12 Aug 24 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a aug 24 dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 73.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.57.

Insider Activity

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.