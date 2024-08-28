Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 16th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AEM traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

