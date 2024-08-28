Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 16th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.76. 512,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,628. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

