Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.547 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$1.83 on Wednesday, reaching C$108.76. 430,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$112.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.81.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.0386385 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.14.

Read Our Latest Report on AEM

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total value of C$89,267.00. In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 50,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$93.54 per share, with a total value of C$4,677,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $8,411,677. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.