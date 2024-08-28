Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Down to $34.30

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.30, but opened at $33.19. Alcoa shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 552,551 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Alcoa Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,665,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,132,000 after acquiring an additional 390,930 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alcoa by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after buying an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

