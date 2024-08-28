Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,609. The company has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

