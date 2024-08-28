Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $85.41

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.41, but opened at $81.89. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 6,870,957 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

The stock has a market cap of $206.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 315.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

