Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.23 and last traded at $80.26. 2,733,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,601,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.45.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,175 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

