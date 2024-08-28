AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 2.57% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000.

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.98. 9,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $30.01.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

