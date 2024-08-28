Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 213,679 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,101,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,679 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $80,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $6,489,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,080,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. 526,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,823,341. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $51,221,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

