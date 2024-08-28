Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 51,454 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Central Garden & Pet worth $34,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 92.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 703,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,509,441 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,259. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

