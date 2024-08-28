Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 5,409,997 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409,997 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 8.04% of Holley worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $937,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 28.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $384.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.47. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.40 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

Holley Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

