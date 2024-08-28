Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,683 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.25% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $26,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after buying an additional 939,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $127,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,638,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 153,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,254,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

TAP opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.