Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 156,796 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $46,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 225,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,950. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,530 shares of company stock valued at $955,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

