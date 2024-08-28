Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 44,278 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.23% of RH worth $55,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $274.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.10. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $388.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

