Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $57,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $209.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

