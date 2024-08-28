Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $51,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,632 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 549,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.