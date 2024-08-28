Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,835 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,924,000 after buying an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $25,154,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Westlake Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $112.77 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average of $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 105.53%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

