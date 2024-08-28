Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.54% of Penumbra worth $37,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 192.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day moving average of $206.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $302.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,853,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,590 shares of company stock worth $3,718,846. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.80.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

