Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,104 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.43% of Terreno Realty worth $24,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.