Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $30,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAF. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,353,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,684,000 after purchasing an additional 538,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAF opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.