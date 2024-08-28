Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $35,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. 37,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,723. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SQM

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.