Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $32.73 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,518 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Jabil worth $32,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Jabil by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 402,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

