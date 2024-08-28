Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $34.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,772.8% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 387,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 380,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,692,000 after buying an additional 339,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,671,000 after acquiring an additional 302,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 299,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 137,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,057. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3108 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

