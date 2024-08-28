Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $36.56 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,871 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $36,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Cencora by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Cencora by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cencora by 3.2% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.9% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,479,366 shares of company stock worth $1,076,666,297. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,570. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.79. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

