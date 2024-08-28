Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $37.41 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 452,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,826 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.89% of Haemonetics worth $37,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $3,820,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 88.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 373.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 48,464 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 823.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. 6,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,203. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,695.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $2,504,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

