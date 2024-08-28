Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $48.92 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $48,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $476.76 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.07.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.