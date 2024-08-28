Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $69.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,140 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.93% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $69,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EZU opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

