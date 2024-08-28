Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $25,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 277.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KO opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,056,426 shares of company stock valued at $584,650,712. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

