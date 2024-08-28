Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,986 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $85,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 703 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $95,052.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,064.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $95,052.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,064.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 20,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,163 shares of company stock worth $11,556,922 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMDX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $170.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

