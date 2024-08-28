Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,551 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 138,837 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $23,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 65.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

