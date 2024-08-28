Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 10,161 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD stock opened at $289.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

