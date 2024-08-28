Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 128,061 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $56,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Parsons by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Parsons by 17,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSN opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $95.88.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

